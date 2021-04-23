Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon: CDC investigating woman’s death after J&J vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating. The woman received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause clotting. Federal officials already were examining six reports of clots, including a death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the shot.

Report: Federal agents unprepared for Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report by the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security finds that federal agents deployed to Portland, Oregon, last summer to quell racial justice protests didn’t have the proper training and equipment and had no plan for operating without the help of local police, who were ordered to stand down by the city. The report says 755 federal DHS agents policed protests in Portland following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two months into their deployment, the cost reached $12.3 million. The report also found the militarized agents did not wear consistent uniforms.

Lawmaker says harassment by colleague was ‘unacceptable’

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who says she was subjected to sexual harassment by Rep. Brad Witt said he responded inappropriately when she asked him to support a bill. Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson of Prineville told the Central Oregon Daily News she asked for a yes vote and Witt, a Democrat, asked her out for a beer or dinner and other responses that were “unacceptable.’ Breese’s comments to the news outlet provided more detail about the exchange she says prompted her to file a complaint with the Legislative Equity Office. Witt has said he believes “101% that it will be found that there was no ill intent on my part whatsoever.”

Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A longtime environmental advocate and Democratic aide has been nominated by President Joe Biden to oversee roughly a quarter-billion acres of federally owned land in Western states. It’s the latest in a string of political appointments raising concerns among Republicans as Biden moves to curtail energy production from public reserves. Biden nominated Tracy Stone-Manning of Missoula, Montana, to direct the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management. The bureau has jurisdiction over vast reserves of oil, gas and coal and is set to play a key role in Biden’s commitment announced Thursday to cut climate warming emissions from fossil fuels by at least half by 2030.

Oregon wolf population grows by 15, packs remain at 22

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Wildlife officials say Oregon’s gray wolf population grew in 2020 with 15 more wolves documented in the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual Wolf Conservation and Management report Wednesday, which included a minimum known count of 173 wolves. The Capital Press reports the count is based on verified evidence such as tracks, sightings and photos from remote cameras. Wolves started returning to Oregon in 1999 following decades of effort toward eradicating the species across the West. The Wenaha pack was the first to become re-established in the far northeast corner of Oregon in 2008.

3rd teen arrested in bias crime assault at Albany park

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say a third teenager has been arrested in connection with a bias-related assault at an Albany park. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assault, conspiracy to commit assault, bias crime and tampering with a witness. On April 13, police say a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by four 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl. Police say one boy and girl were previously arrested. Police Chief Marcia Harnden says the victim was attacked after confronting the group over hate speech. According to Captain Brad Liles, the investigation continues and police are looking for others who were allegedly involved.

Sheriff: Multiple fatalities in crash on Oregon coast

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say multiple have died in a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 on the Oregon coast. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says at 8 a.m. Thursday, people started calling 911 to report someone driving dangerously in a red Mitsubishi eclipse with a California license plate. The sheriff’s office says at about 8:17 a.m. the car was involved in a crash in the Bandon, Oregon area that resulted in multiple fatalities. Authorities have not said exactly how many people died. No further information about the crash was immediately released.

Body found in burning car, police seek tips

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a body was found in a burning car Wednesday night in Marion County. The Statesman Journal reports the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:40 p.m., an off-duty firefighter reported a car fire on Sunnyview Road NE near Hibbard Road NE. Firefighters found a person dead inside the car as they worked to extinguish the fire. Sheriff’s detectives have not identified the body yet. Oregon State Police and other agencies are helping the sheriff’s office in the investigation. Anyone who may have information or footage of the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-540-8079.