Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Gov. Inslee: WA has entered 4th surge of COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state has entered its fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports Inslee made the remark in a news conference Thursday while joined by Pierce County and Spokane health care officials. Inslee pointed to data showing rising cases, hospitalizations and the spread of virus variants. The increases come as state officials race to get more people vaccinated and as demand for vaccines has lessened in some parts of the state. Inslee called the situation “simply too dangerous to persist,” and urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep their distance.

Senate and House to enter negotiations on capital gains tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has refused to concur with changes the House made to a measure to create a new tax on capital gains. Now lawmakers from each chamber will start negotiations to see if they can reach a deal before the legislative session ends Sunday. Part of the changes that the Senate rejected was language added by a House committee that says the tax is necessary “for the support of state government and its existing public institutions” _ which essentially blocks a voter referendum at the ballot. The version that narrowly passed the Democratic-led Senate last month included an amendment that removed an emergency clause on the bill, which also would have prevented a referendum.

Legislature: Elected officials must OK tear gas use by cops

SEATTLE (AP) — Mayors, county executives or even the governor would have to give their approval before police could use tear gas to quell riots under a compromise reached in the Washington Legislature. A conference committee of the House and Senate met Thursday to reconcile versions of a police tactics bill already approved by each chamber. The Senate version would have barred the use of tear gas at public riots. The House version would have allowed it with certain restrictions to address threats of serious harm. The compromise allows it to be used at riots, but only with the prior approval of the highest elected official in the jurisdiction.

Bill to prevent and fight wildfires approved by Legislature

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill that sets aside $125 million to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington sailed through the state House and now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The House voted unanimously Thursday to concur with Senate amendments made to the bipartisan legislation, which was promoted by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. The bill is sponsored by state Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, and state Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda. It would provide $125 million every two years to boost wildfire response, accelerate forest restoration and support community resilience. While supporters originally sought a dedicated funding source for House Bill 1168, the work will be paid for out of the state general fund for its first two years.

Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A longtime environmental advocate and Democratic aide has been nominated by President Joe Biden to oversee roughly a quarter-billion acres of federally owned land in Western states. It’s the latest in a string of political appointments raising concerns among Republicans as Biden moves to curtail energy production from public reserves. Biden nominated Tracy Stone-Manning of Missoula, Montana, to direct the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management. The bureau has jurisdiction over vast reserves of oil, gas and coal and is set to play a key role in Biden’s commitment announced Thursday to cut climate warming emissions from fossil fuels by at least half by 2030.

Legislature approves bill upping recycled content in plastic

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A soon-to-be new law in Washington will ban the sales of some plastic and require more recycled content in others. Under the measure, which was approved by the Legislature this week, plastic containers for beverages, household cleaning products and personal care products sold in Washington state will be required to contain up to 50% post-consumer-use recycled content by 2031. The measure also seeks to cut down on the use of plastic straws, utensils, condiment packages and cold-cup lids by prohibiting food services to provide them as automatic add-ons to carry-out orders. And starting in June 2024 the use of polystyrene foam, also known as Styrofoam, will be banned from use in food service containers in the state, as well as in packaging peanuts and coolers.

Oregon: CDC investigating woman’s death after J&J vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health authorities say federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating. The woman received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause clotting. Federal officials already were examining six reports of clots, including a death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the shot.

Airlines waiting for word from Boeing on fixing Max planes

Many new Boeing 737 Max jetliners are still grounded by an electrical problem in a backup power-control unit. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that 106 planes worldwide are grounded, including 71 in the United States. Airlines are waiting for Boeing to come up with a plan for repairing the planes, and that plan would need FAA approval. It’s the latest setback for Boeing’s best-selling plane. All Max jets worldwide were grounded for nearly two years following two crashes that killed 346 people. The planes have slowly returned to flying since December.

1993 murder suspect sent to hospital, charges dismissed

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man charged in the abduction and killing of Bothell teenager Melissa Lee in the 90s has been indefinitely committed to the state psychiatric hospital by a Snohomish County judge. The Daily Herald reports first-degree murder charges against Alan Edward Dean were dismissed this week under the civil order but can be filed again if a judge finds him competent to stand trial. In the meantime, the former Boeing mechanic will be held at Western State Hospital. Dean was arrested in July 2020 after prosecutors say DNA he discarded on a cigarette matched DNA found at the crime scene.

Police seek person who shot 2 in homeless camping area

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say two people were shot at a homeless encampment in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. The Seattle Times reports police were searching for a suspect described as a man in his mid- to late-20s. Police said the person walked into an encampment and opened fire into a car around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A 28-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police said the man was in critical condition and the woman was listed in serious condition. Imra VanWolvelaere, who lived at the encampment for several months, told the newspaper the man who was shot is always trying to help people.