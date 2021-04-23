AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Apr. 23.

Friday, Apr. 23 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to COVID-19 (virtual) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press availability to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Latino Health Coalition

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP by 10 a.m., April 23, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

Friday, Apr. 23 11:30 AM Bipartisan lawmakers preview WTO meetings (virtual) – Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Jan Schakowsky and Chuy Garcia host a press conference to preview the WTO meetings on May 5. Other speakers include Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson Oxfam America President Abby Maxman and American Friends Service Committeeublic Education & Advocacy Coordinator for the Africa region Pauline Muchina

Weblinks: http://sanders.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenSanders

Contacts: Sen. Bernie Sanders Press Office, press@sanders.senate.gov, 1 202 224 5141

Saturday, Apr. 24 DEA hosts 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back day at sites across the nation – 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with potentially dangerous unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications collected for destruction – free of charge and with no questions asked – at collection sites operated by law enforcement agencies and other community partners * Ninth event was intended to be the last, with new disposal regulations having come into force allowing certain DEA registrants (manufacturers, distributors, reverse distributors, narcotic treatment programs, retail pharmacies, and hospitals/clinics with an on-site pharmacy) to become authorized collectors, but the agency subsequently said that ‘overwhelming participation’ in all 50 states showed a ‘clear need’ to continue the service * Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms collected, along with e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs not collected

Weblinks: https://takebackday.dea.gov/, https://twitter.com/DEANews

Contacts: DEA public affairs, DEA.Public.Affairs@usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 7977