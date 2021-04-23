Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:45 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Oregon, officials warned Friday that one-third of the state’s counties are at risk of increased restrictions — again — including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and closing gyms. By Sara Cline. SENT: 500 words.

PUBLIC RECORDS TRUMP RALLY LAWSUIT

BEND, Ore. — The American Civil Liberties Union says it will represent a social justice organization in Bend, Oregon, in a lawsuit filed by the city after months of wrangling about how much the nonprofit should pay in fees related to a public records request. SENT: 460 words.

MENTAL HEALTH POLICE SHOOTINGS

WASHINGTON — When police respond to a person gripped by a mental health or drug crisis, the encounter can have tragic results. Now a government insurance program will help communities set up an alternative: mobile teams with mental health practitioners trained in de-escalating such potentially volatile situations. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos.

MEDICAL DEVICES INMATES CHARGED LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A class action lawsuit has been filed claiming the Oregon Department of Corrections is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act because it charges prisoners with disabilities for prosthetics and other medical devices they need. SENT: 290 words.

WOLF COUNT 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The wolf population in Washington state increased by an estimated 33 animals in 2020, with fewer lethal removals due to wolf-livestock conflict, according to state officials. SENT: 450 words.

SPORTS

FBN DRAFT CHARGERS PREVIEW

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Tom Telesco won’t admit it, but the general manager is starting to feel increased pressure as he approaches his ninth draft with the Los Angeles Chargers. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 700 words.

IN BRIEF

MULTIPLE FATAL CRASH: Sheriff: 3 die in intentional crash on Oregon coast highway.

