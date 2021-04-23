WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

7-8-5

(seven, eight, five)

Hit 5

17-21-29-31-35

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $445,000

Keno

02-13-19-24-27-29-30-31-35-39-42-43-49-56-59-61-71-72-76-80

(two, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, eighty)

Match 4

07-15-18-23

(seven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

04-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $104 million