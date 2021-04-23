AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Apr. 23.

Friday, Apr. 23 2:00 PM HUD Secretary Fudge discusses funding allocations related to homelessness assistance in the American Rescue Plan (virtual) – Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed discuss funding allocations related to homelessness assistance in the American Rescue Plan, via press call

Weblinks: http://www.hud.gov/, https://twitter.com/HUDNews

Contacts: HUD public affairs, 1 202 708 0685

The call will be on camera

Friday, Apr. 23 2:30 PM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 (virtual) – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine distribution in King County

Location:

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

Join via Zoom: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/93068260398

Friday, Apr. 23 4:15 PM Education Secretary Cardona and Senate Dems host roundtable with students who have experienced homelessness (virtual) – Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Patty Murray host virtual roundtable, via Zoom, with students who have experienced homelessness. The students share their experiences and discuss the impact the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had on them and other students who have had similar experiences, with participants also discussing how the American Rescue Plan includes $800 million in funding that will provide resources to states to support students experiencing homelessness (4:15 PM EDT) * Earlier, Secretary Cardona participates in Cabinet Affairs Meeting (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ed.gov/index.jhtml, https://twitter.com/usedgov

Contacts: Department of Education press, press@ed.gov, 1 202 401 1576

Zoom event link will be sent upon RSVP * Press: If you are interested in covering this event, please email press@ed.gov

Friday, Apr. 23 Impel NeuroPharma shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Impel NeuroPharma shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the pharmaceutical company announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $15 per share. The offer price range per share had been set at $14 – $16

Weblinks: https://impelnp.com/, https://twitter.com/ImpelNP

Contacts: Melyssa Weible, Elixir Health Public Relations, mweible@elixirhealthpr.com, 1 201 723 5805

Saturday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Community Military Appreciation Committee holds ninth annual Our Community Salutes ceremony

Location: Fort Vancouver Artillery Barracks, 600 Hatheway Rd, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://cmac11.com/, https://twitter.com/CMAC11Vancouver

Contacts: Samantha Whitley, Community Military Appreciation Committee, Samantha.Whitley@clark.wa.gov

Saturday, Apr. 24 DEA hosts 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back day at sites across the nation – 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with potentially dangerous unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications collected for destruction – free of charge and with no questions asked – at collection sites operated by law enforcement agencies and other community partners * Ninth event was intended to be the last, with new disposal regulations having come into force allowing certain DEA registrants (manufacturers, distributors, reverse distributors, narcotic treatment programs, retail pharmacies, and hospitals/clinics with an on-site pharmacy) to become authorized collectors, but the agency subsequently said that ‘overwhelming participation’ in all 50 states showed a ‘clear need’ to continue the service * Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms collected, along with e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs not collected

Weblinks: https://takebackday.dea.gov/, https://twitter.com/DEANews

Contacts: DEA public affairs, DEA.Public.Affairs@usdoj.gov, 1 202 307 7977