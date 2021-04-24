Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s mayor and acting police chief are urging the public to safely stand up to the black bloc group of demonstrators who continue to plan events that generally end with broken windows, fires and other vandalism. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports both said Friday they believe residents are tired of seeing the threats and destruction by a small group of “self-described anarchists.” Wheeler extended a state of emergency in the city and directed police to arrest people engaged in crimes if they can do so safely to prevent and limit destruction. He also asked residents to share with police the license plates of people who drive to the events.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Oregon, officials warned on Friday that one-third of the state’s counties are at risk of increased restrictions — again — including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and closing gyms. According to Gov. Kate Brown, although Oregon consistently had some of the lowest positivity rates in the country during the pandemic, recently the state has recorded one of the highest rate increases in COVID-19 cases. Officials say the next three weeks are important in the race between vaccines and variants and in an attempt to slow the spread, it is likely that some counties be forced to implement further restrictions.

DENVER (AP) — The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said Friday the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the Global SuperTanker. The decision to cease the SuperTanker’s operations was first reported by Fire Aviation. The industry website reported an email sent this week to officials in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and the U.S. government that the investor group that owns the plane was shutting it down.

UNDATED (AP) — InvestigateWest reports that o decarbonize the Cascadia region, the area will need an even stronger clean-fuels push. Recent researchfinds that switching to battery-powered vehicles is the cheapest long-term solution to eliminate use of fossil fuels by 2050. Electrification can do it all for cars, energy planners say, edging out most conventional car sales within a decade. However, electrification of fuel-thirsty heavy vehicles could take decades longer, and Washington, Oregon and British Columbia need to significantly trim carbon emissions by 2030.