Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has passed a cap-and-trade measure that puts a price on carbon emissions and includes a new 5-cent increase of the gas tax. The proposal creates a “cap-and-invest” program to gradually set tighter limits on carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases. It requires polluters to decrease emissions steadily, or buy allowances for pollution. The money collected would go toward projects that include, among other things, energy conservation, transportation and assistance for a transition to clean energy. The new 5-cent tax will be added on top of the 67.8 cents currently paid in state and federal taxes on gasoline in the state.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Legislature has given its final approval to two more key police accountability bills — one imposing restrictions on tactics and equipment, and another establishing a statewide standard on use of force. The bills were approved Friday with support from majority Democrats after a conference committee of the House and Senate reconciled differences in the versions previously passed by each chamber. Restrictions on tactics include a ban on chokeholds and neck restraints, and limits on how and when officers can use tear gas or engage in high-speed pursuits. The standards bill requires officers to exercise “reasonable care,” including using de-escalation tactics and the minimum force necessary.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office says the city and its partners will have more than 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to administer next week in the largest single-week vaccine allocation received to date. The mayor’s office said in a news release Friday that the city expects this level of supply to continue or increase and if public demand continues, Seattle could vaccinate 70% of its residents and workers by the end of May. Everyone age 16 or older in King County who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccination can sign up for the city’s vaccination appointment notification list. People can call 206-684-2489 for help joining the list.

DENVER (AP) — The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said Friday the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the Global SuperTanker. The decision to cease the SuperTanker’s operations was first reported by Fire Aviation. The industry website reported an email sent this week to officials in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and the U.S. government that the investor group that owns the plane was shutting it down.