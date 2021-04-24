Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ja Morant had 33 points and 13 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fourth straight loss with a 130-128 victory on Friday night. Dillon Brooks added 25 points for Memphis, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start and finished with 27 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. Portland has lost six of its last seven.

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park and added an RBI single as the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5. J.D. Martinez also homered for the Red Sox, who survived a late scare when Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer in the ninth to pull Seattle within a run. Matt Barnes, who gave up Seager’s drive deep to right, got Evan White to line out to Bogaerts and end it. The Red Sox finished with 11 hits and have had 10 or more hits in 11 of 22 games this season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For a front office that has built much of its roster through the draft during its tenure, the Seattle Seahawks are in a very odd place going into the NFL draft. The Seahawks have just three selections for the draft. They don’t have a first-round pick after it was shipped to New York in the trade for Jamal Adams. Seattle’s selections come in the second, fourth and seventh rounds. Seattle has made at least eight picks in every draft under John Schneider and Pete Carroll so this year is a major shift from the past.