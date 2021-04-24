ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
10-23-27-30-38
(ten, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000Lotto America
05-20-21-26-27, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.25 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $297 millionPick 3 Day
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)Pick 3 Night
5-3-7
(five, three, seven)Pick 4 Day
1-6-1-6
(one, six, one, six)Pick 4 Night
9-5-5-7
(nine, five, five, seven)Powerball
22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $104 millionWeekly Grand
06-14-17-18-28
(six, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight)
