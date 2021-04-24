ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

10-23-27-30-38

(ten, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000

Lotto America

05-20-21-26-27, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(five, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.25 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $297 million

Pick 3 Day

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Pick 3 Night

5-3-7

(five, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-6-1-6

(one, six, one, six)

Pick 4 Night

9-5-5-7

(nine, five, five, seven)

Powerball

22-36-48-59-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Weekly Grand

06-14-17-18-28

(six, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight)