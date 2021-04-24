Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS-DECLARATION

Mayor extends state of emergency, asks for public’s help

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s mayor and acting police chief are urging the public to safely stand up to the black bloc group of demonstrators who continue to plan events that generally end with broken windows, fires and other vandalism. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports both said Friday they believe residents are tired of seeing the threats and destruction by a small group of “self-described anarchists.” Wheeler extended a state of emergency in the city and directed police to arrest people engaged in crimes if they can do so safely to prevent and limit destruction. He also asked residents to share with police the license plates of people who drive to the events.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon counties face more restrictions as COVID cases rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Oregon, officials warned on Friday that one-third of the state’s counties are at risk of increased restrictions — again — including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and closing gyms. According to Gov. Kate Brown, although Oregon consistently had some of the lowest positivity rates in the country during the pandemic, recently the state has recorded one of the highest rate increases in COVID-19 cases. Officials say the next three weeks are important in the race between vaccines and variants and in an attempt to slow the spread, it is likely that some counties be forced to implement further restrictions.

WILDFIRES-SUPERTANKER

Wildfire-fighting plane is shut down as fire season begins

DENVER (AP) — The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said Friday the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the Global SuperTanker. The decision to cease the SuperTanker’s operations was first reported by Fire Aviation. The industry website reported an email sent this week to officials in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and the U.S. government that the investor group that owns the plane was shutting it down.

CASCADIA-CLEAN-FULES PUSH

InvestigateWest: Cascadia needs stronger clean-fuels push.

InvestigateWest reports that o decarbonize the Cascadia region, the area will need an even stronger clean-fuels push. Recent researchfinds that switching to battery-powered vehicles is the cheapest long-term solution to eliminate use of fossil fuels by 2050. Electrification can do it all for cars, energy planners say, edging out most conventional car sales within a decade. However, electrification of fuel-thirsty heavy vehicles could take decades longer, and Washington, Oregon and British Columbia need to significantly trim carbon emissions by 2030.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT FINED

Klamath Falls restaurant fined for 2nd time over COVID rules

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls restaurant has been fined by state workplace safety officials for the second time for offering indoor dining despite state COVID-19 rules that prohibited it. Casey’s Restaurant was fined $27,660 by the Oregon Health and Safety Administration this time. The restaurant was also fined $8,900 in December. Casey’s has appealed that fine. Employers have 30 days to appeal citations. Klamath County has experienced high COVID case numbers and Oregon OSHA says the ongoing violations threaten worker and customer safety. It wasn’t immediately known if the owners plan to appeal the latest fine.

PUBLIC RECORDS-TRUMP RALLY-LAWSUIT

ACLU: Oregon city sues BLM activists over public records fee

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union will represent a social justice organization in Bend, Oregon, in a lawsuit filed by the city about how much the nonprofit should pay in fees related to a public records request. The Central Oregon Peacekeepers requested city documents about a clash between supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists at a park last October. The city charged the Peacekeepers $3,600 for the records and is suing after the local district attorney found the fee unreasonable. The city says that decision sets a precedent for public records fee waivers that violates state law.

AP-US-MENTAL-HEALTH-POLICE-SHOOTINGS

Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police responding to a person gripped by a mental health or drug crisis can lead to tragic results. Now a government health program will help communities set up an alternative: mobile teams of behavioral health practitioners and paramedics trained in de-escalating such potentially volatile situations. The effort to reinvent policing after the death of George Floyd in police custody is getting an assist from Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for low-income people. President Joe Biden’s recent coronavirus relief bill calls for an estimated $1 billion over 10 years in federal payments to states that set up mobile crisis teams, now locally operated in only a handful of places, including Oregon.

WOLF COUNT 2020

Report: Washington wolf population continued to grow in 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report from state officials says the wolf population in Washington state increased by an estimated 33 animals in 2020. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual wolf report Friday, saying the estimated wolf population grew to 178 wolves in 29 packs. In 2019, the agency estimated there were 145 wolves in 26 packs. The state counted 132 wolves in areas managed by Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation reported 46 wolves. Washington’s wolf population was almost wiped out in the 1930s, but the state documented a resident pack in 2008 and the number of wolves has increased every year since.