Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP-WA-WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CAP AND TRADE

Washington House passes cap-and-trade bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has passed a cap-and-trade measure that puts a price on carbon emissions and includes a new 5-cent increase of the gas tax. The proposal creates a “cap-and-invest” program to gradually set tighter limits on carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases. It requires polluters to decrease emissions steadily, or buy allowances for pollution. The money collected would go toward projects that include, among other things, energy conservation, transportation and assistance for a transition to clean energy. The new 5-cent tax will be added on top of the 67.8 cents currently paid in state and federal taxes on gasoline in the state.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Washington Legislature gives final OK to police reform bills

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Legislature has given its final approval to two more key police accountability bills — one imposing restrictions on tactics and equipment, and another establishing a statewide standard on use of force. The bills were approved Friday with support from majority Democrats after a conference committee of the House and Senate reconciled differences in the versions previously passed by each chamber. Restrictions on tactics include a ban on chokeholds and neck restraints, and limits on how and when officers can use tear gas or engage in high-speed pursuits. The standards bill requires officers to exercise “reasonable care,” including using de-escalation tactics and the minimum force necessary.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Seattle to get over 52,000 vaccine doses to give next week

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office says the city and its partners will have more than 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to administer next week in the largest single-week vaccine allocation received to date. The mayor’s office said in a news release Friday that the city expects this level of supply to continue or increase and if public demand continues, Seattle could vaccinate 70% of its residents and workers by the end of May. Everyone age 16 or older in King County who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccination can sign up for the city’s vaccination appointment notification list. People can call 206-684-2489 for help joining the list.

WILDFIRES-SUPERTANKER

Wildfire-fighting plane is shut down as fire season begins

DENVER (AP) — The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said Friday the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the Global SuperTanker. The decision to cease the SuperTanker’s operations was first reported by Fire Aviation. The industry website reported an email sent this week to officials in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and the U.S. government that the investor group that owns the plane was shutting it down.

WASHINGTON-SHERIFF INVESTIGATION

Washington governor calls for investigation of sheriff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the state attorney general to open a criminal investigation into a county sheriff’s confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. The Seattle Times reports Inslee asked for a probe of whether Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer made a false report on Jan. 27, when he called a police dispatcher saying 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer was threatening to kill him. Altheimer had been delivering newspapers on his regular route in Troyer’s neighborhood when he was followed by the sheriff. According to an incident report, Troyer’s call triggered a large police response, but on questioning by police, he retreated from his claim he’d been threatened. Troyer, who is white, has said he violated no laws or department policies.

CASCADIA-CLEAN-FULES PUSH

InvestigateWest: Cascadia needs stronger clean-fuels push.

InvestigateWest reports that o decarbonize the Cascadia region, the area will need an even stronger clean-fuels push. Recent researchfinds that switching to battery-powered vehicles is the cheapest long-term solution to eliminate use of fossil fuels by 2050. Electrification can do it all for cars, energy planners say, edging out most conventional car sales within a decade. However, electrification of fuel-thirsty heavy vehicles could take decades longer, and Washington, Oregon and British Columbia need to significantly trim carbon emissions by 2030.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-RIGHT TO COUNSEL

Washington governor signs eviction “right to counsel” bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a “right to counsel” measure that makes Washington the first state to ensure that low-income tenants have legal representation when faced with an eviction. The new law will provide attorneys to tenants who receive certain public assistance, have been involuntarily committed to a public mental health facility, can’t afford a lawyer or who have incomes at 125% or less of the federal poverty level. Several cities, including Seattle, have passed right to counsel laws, and seven other states are considering similar measures. More than 160,000 Washington households are estimated to be behind on rent as of late March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, nearly 11% of households renting in the state.

WOLF COUNT 2020

Report: Washington wolf population continued to grow in 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report from state officials says the wolf population in Washington state increased by an estimated 33 animals in 2020. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual wolf report Friday, saying the estimated wolf population grew to 178 wolves in 29 packs. In 2019, the agency estimated there were 145 wolves in 26 packs. The state counted 132 wolves in areas managed by Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation reported 46 wolves. Washington’s wolf population was almost wiped out in the 1930s, but the state documented a resident pack in 2008 and the number of wolves has increased every year since.

LIL MOSEY-RAPE CHARGE

Rapper Lil Mosey facing rape charge in Washington state

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) — Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, best known for his hit “Blueberry Faygo,” is facing a second-degree rape charge in Washington state. The Lewis County prosecutor’s office filed charges against the 19-year-old, born Lathan Moses Echols, and another man earlier this month following a Jan. 5 party at a cabin. A probable cause affidavit says a woman reported she was sexually assaulted and had little memory of what happened. A court issued a warrant for Echols’ arrest after he missed a hearing Wednesday, but that was expected to be quashed after an attorney made an appearance. His attorneys say he did not commit the crime and they intend to clear his name.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon counties face more restrictions as COVID cases rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Oregon, officials warned on Friday that one-third of the state’s counties are at risk of increased restrictions — again — including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and closing gyms. According to Gov. Kate Brown, although Oregon consistently had some of the lowest positivity rates in the country during the pandemic, recently the state has recorded one of the highest rate increases in COVID-19 cases. Officials say the next three weeks are important in the race between vaccines and variants and in an attempt to slow the spread, it is likely that some counties be forced to implement further restrictions.