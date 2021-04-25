Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho Legislature to go into recess without fully shutting down so that it can come back to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues has been introduced. The legislation made public Friday would allow Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder to reconvene the Legislature no later than Sept. 1. If the Legislature officially adjourned, only Republican Gov. Brad Little could call them back. The legislation also allows the recess without paying lawmakers up to $139 in daily expenses. Lawmakers are angry they didn’t play a larger role last year after they adjourned and Little took emergency pandemic actions, including issuing a stay-at-home order.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report from state officials says the wolf population in Washington state increased by an estimated 33 animals in 2020. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual wolf report Friday, saying the estimated wolf population grew to 178 wolves in 29 packs. In 2019, the agency estimated there were 145 wolves in 26 packs. The state counted 132 wolves in areas managed by Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation reported 46 wolves. Washington’s wolf population was almost wiped out in the 1930s, but the state documented a resident pack in 2008 and the number of wolves has increased every year since.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill allowing the use of private funds to reimburse wolf hunters or trappers for their expenses — reminiscent of bounties that widely exterminated the species in the last century. Hunting and livestock groups say there aren’t enough wolves being hunted in Montana to limit their impact on big game outfitters and cattle and sheep producers. The bill is similar to a program in Idaho, where a private group pays its members up to $1,000 for costs incurred while scouting, hunting or trapping wolves. Gianforte has also signed bills allowing the snaring of wolves, in addition to trapping, and another to extend the wolf hunting season.

FIRTH, Idaho. (AP) — A brush fire has prompted evacuations near the small town of Firth in eastern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the Lavaside Fire could be seen from Interstate 15 and was estimated at 500 acres. BLM said firefighters were aggressively engaging the fire to protect structures. The agency also urged people to refrain from spring burning activities. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at A. W. Johnson Elementary in Firth.