Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. _ (AP) — Police in Portland say one person was killed early Saturday after being struck by a TriMet train. Television station KOIN reports emergency crews responded to the report of a train colliding with a pedestrian around 1:30 a.m. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau found the body of the person who had been struck shortly after arriving. TriMet temporarily stopped its service during the investigation. Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person killed so they could notify family members. The police didn’t release any additional details, but said officials with TriMet and the Oregon Medical Examiner would update their findings when they are available.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door. Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered, he was shot multiple times. Police said the gunman then fled. Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the shooting remains under investigation.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved an overhaul of the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color. The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The Senate concurred with those changes, and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested two people after a group of of people marched through a Portland neighborhood Friday night, with some blocking streets, breaking windows at some businesses and spraying graffiti. The Portland Police Department released a statement early Saturday morning saying the demonstration had been declared a riot. The police statement said about 75 people began marching in the streets at about 9:15 p.m., and the department received reports of broken windows and graffiti a short time later. Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief. The city has seen repeated protests and vandalism since George Floyd’s death last May.