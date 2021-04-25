Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats have released a final two-year $59 billion state budget plan, just one day before the Legislature is set to conclude its session. The compromise budget is very similar to initial proposals released last month by both chambers. The budget still includes a new capital gains tax on profits from the sales of stocks and bonds and other assets that awaits a final vote in both chambers. The budget also uses a mix of state and federal money to increase spending in areas hit hardest by the pandemic, such as child care grants and rental assistance.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is on track to become the second state in the nation to have a comprehensive carbon pricing policy under a measure passed by the state Legislature. The bill now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who had requested the legislation. The bill contains a provision that the policy would only take effect as scheduled in 2023 if the legislature passes a new statewide transportation-spending package by then, and that package would have to include an increase in the gas tax of at least five cents per gallon. It’s unlikely that lawmakers will be able to pass such a package by the end of the 105-day session. But leaders have indicated that they will continue to work on the issue after the regular session ends.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved an overhaul of the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color. The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The Senate concurred with those changes, and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin in Washington state following a review by scientific experts in a western states work group. The Western States Scientific Safety Review work group met Friday to review data about the vaccine’s potential risks, after more than a dozen women nationwide developed rare blood clots. The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers will now provide information about the risk and information about symptoms to watch for after vaccination.