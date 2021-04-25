Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Seager singled, doubled and tripled, Sam Haggerty and Ty France also had three hits apiece, and Chris Flexen limited Boston to four hits over seven innings on Saturday to lead the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Red Sox. Seager singled in a run in the first inning, tripled home two more in the second and doubled in the fifth. He had two chances to get the homer he needed to complete the cycle, but he struck out on three pitches in the seventh and popped out in foul territory in the ninth.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Dominic Gonnella ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen Bussey ran for 143 yards and North Dakota State rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to smash Eastern Washington University 42-20 in an opening-round game of the FCS playoffs. The Bison advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 2-seed Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas on May 1. Eastern Washington scored three touchdowns in its first three possessions and built a 20-7 lead. The Bison then put an end to EWU’s upset bid establishing its running game and containing EWU’s offense. Drives of 68 and 64 yards resulted in a 1-yard scoring run by Hunter Luepke and a 4-yard pass from Cam Miller to Noah Gindorff respectively gave the Bison a 21-20 halftime advantage.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla and Cristhian Paredes scored and the Portland Timbers beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 for their first victory of the season. Asprilla scored in the sixth minute to give the Timbers the lead, celebrating with a cartwheel and a backflip. Houston equalized with an own goal in the 27th minute when Peredes tried to deflect a pass from Tyler Pasher. Paredes broke the stalemate with a goal for the Timbers off a pass from Mora in the 73rd minute.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eduard Atuesta scored the fastest goal in Los Angeles FC history in the second minute, and Brad Smith headed home his first MLS goal early in the second half for the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference powers’ 1-1 draw. LAFC earned four points in its two season-opening home games with no contributions from its two best players, Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. Seattle also went to 1-0-1 in its road opener while playing without captain Nicolás Lodeiro, who has a strained left quadriceps. Atuesta booted his free kick directly under the Seattle wall just 85 seconds after the opening whistle.