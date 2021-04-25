Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho Legislature to go into recess without fully shutting down so that it can come back to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues has been introduced. The legislation made public Friday would allow Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder to reconvene the Legislature no later than Sept. 1. If the Legislature officially adjourned, only Republican Gov. Brad Little could call them back. The legislation also allows the recess without paying lawmakers up to $139 in daily expenses. Lawmakers are angry they didn’t play a larger role last year after they adjourned and Little took emergency pandemic actions, including issuing a stay-at-home order.

WOLF COUNT 2020

Report: Washington wolf population continued to grow in 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report from state officials says the wolf population in Washington state increased by an estimated 33 animals in 2020. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual wolf report Friday, saying the estimated wolf population grew to 178 wolves in 29 packs. In 2019, the agency estimated there were 145 wolves in 26 packs. The state counted 132 wolves in areas managed by Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation reported 46 wolves. Washington’s wolf population was almost wiped out in the 1930s, but the state documented a resident pack in 2008 and the number of wolves has increased every year since.

KILLING WOLVES

Montana governor signs bill allowing payment to wolf hunters

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill allowing the use of private funds to reimburse wolf hunters or trappers for their expenses — reminiscent of bounties that widely exterminated the species in the last century. Hunting and livestock groups say there aren’t enough wolves being hunted in Montana to limit their impact on big game outfitters and cattle and sheep producers. The bill is similar to a program in Idaho, where a private group pays its members up to $1,000 for costs incurred while scouting, hunting or trapping wolves. Gianforte has also signed bills allowing the snaring of wolves, in addition to trapping, and another to extend the wolf hunting season.

BRUSH FIRE EVACUATIONS

Evacuations ordered as brush fire grows in eastern Idaho

FIRTH, Idaho. (AP) — A brush fire has prompted evacuations near the small town of Firth in eastern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the Lavaside Fire could be seen from Interstate 15 and was estimated at 500 acres. BLM said firefighters were aggressively engaging the fire to protect structures. The agency also urged people to refrain from spring burning activities. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at A. W. Johnson Elementary in Firth.

BISON RESTORATION

Native lawmakers blast Gianforte after bison plan dropped

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Native American lawmakers are blasting Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte over his decision to scrap a bison management plan that would have allowed the wild animals to be restored in more areas of the state. Members of the Legislature’s American Indian caucus said Friday they should have been consulted before Gianforte cancelled the plan because of opposition from ranchers. Bison, also known as buffalo, have deep historical meaning for Plains Indian tribes that once depended on the animals for food and other necessities. Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency, says the caucus was blindsided by Gianforte’s move.

WOLF-KILLING-IDAHO

Bill to increase killing of Idaho wolves clears House panel

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that could lead to killing up to 90% of the wolves in Idaho is speeding through the Statehouse. The bill introduced just two days earlier cleared a House panel on Thursday after already sailing through the Senate. The agriculture industry-backed bill allows the state to hire private contractors to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. It allows using night-vision equipment to kill wolves as well as hunting from snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, among other changes. Backers say there are too many wolves and they’re attacking cattle and sheep, costing ranchers hundreds of thousands of dollars. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government.