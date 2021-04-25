Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PEDESTRIAN-TRAIN FATAL

Portland police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by train

PORTLAND, Ore. _ (AP) — Police in Portland say one person was killed early Saturday after being struck by a TriMet train. Television station KOIN reports emergency crews responded to the report of a train colliding with a pedestrian around 1:30 a.m. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau found the body of the person who had been struck shortly after arriving. TriMet temporarily stopped its service during the investigation. Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person killed so they could notify family members. The police didn’t release any additional details, but said officials with TriMet and the Oregon Medical Examiner would update their findings when they are available.

TEEN KILLED-FRONT DOOR SHOOTING

Seattle teen fatally shot after answering his front door

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door. Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered, he was shot multiple times. Police said the gunman then fled. Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the shooting remains under investigation.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-DRUG POSSESSION

Legislature OKs plan to overhaul state’s approach to drugs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved an overhaul of the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color. The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The Senate concurred with those changes, and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

2 arrested in Portland protest that left windows smashed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested two people after a group of of people marched through a Portland neighborhood Friday night, with some blocking streets, breaking windows at some businesses and spraying graffiti. The Portland Police Department released a statement early Saturday morning saying the demonstration had been declared a riot. The police statement said about 75 people began marching in the streets at about 9:15 p.m., and the department received reports of broken windows and graffiti a short time later. Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief. The city has seen repeated protests and vandalism since George Floyd’s death last May.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-DECLARATION

Mayor extends state of emergency, asks for public’s help

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s mayor and acting police chief are urging the public to safely stand up to the black bloc group of demonstrators who continue to plan events that generally end with broken windows, fires and other vandalism. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports both said Friday they believe residents are tired of seeing the threats and destruction by a small group of “self-described anarchists.” Wheeler extended a state of emergency in the city and directed police to arrest people engaged in crimes if they can do so safely to prevent and limit destruction. He also asked residents to share with police the license plates of people who drive to the events.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon counties face more restrictions as COVID cases rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Oregon, officials warned on Friday that one-third of the state’s counties are at risk of increased restrictions — again — including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and closing gyms. According to Gov. Kate Brown, although Oregon consistently had some of the lowest positivity rates in the country during the pandemic, recently the state has recorded one of the highest rate increases in COVID-19 cases. Officials say the next three weeks are important in the race between vaccines and variants and in an attempt to slow the spread, it is likely that some counties be forced to implement further restrictions.

WILDFIRES-SUPERTANKER

Wildfire-fighting plane is shut down as fire season begins

DENVER (AP) — The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said Friday the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the Global SuperTanker. The decision to cease the SuperTanker’s operations was first reported by Fire Aviation. The industry website reported an email sent this week to officials in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and the U.S. government that the investor group that owns the plane was shutting it down.

CASCADIA-CLEAN-FULES PUSH

InvestigateWest: Cascadia needs stronger clean-fuels push.

InvestigateWest reports that o decarbonize the Cascadia region, the area will need an even stronger clean-fuels push. Recent researchfinds that switching to battery-powered vehicles is the cheapest long-term solution to eliminate use of fossil fuels by 2050. Electrification can do it all for cars, energy planners say, edging out most conventional car sales within a decade. However, electrification of fuel-thirsty heavy vehicles could take decades longer, and Washington, Oregon and British Columbia need to significantly trim carbon emissions by 2030.