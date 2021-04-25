Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-BUDGET

House and Senate Democrats release final $59B budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats have released a final two-year $59 billion state budget plan, just one day before the Legislature is set to conclude its session. The compromise budget is very similar to initial proposals released last month by both chambers. The budget still includes a new capital gains tax on profits from the sales of stocks and bonds and other assets that awaits a final vote in both chambers. The budget also uses a mix of state and federal money to increase spending in areas hit hardest by the pandemic, such as child care grants and rental assistance.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CLIMATE MEASURES

Washington Legislature passes carbon pricing measure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is on track to become the second state in the nation to have a comprehensive carbon pricing policy under a measure passed by the state Legislature. The bill now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who had requested the legislation. The bill contains a provision that the policy would only take effect as scheduled in 2023 if the legislature passes a new statewide transportation-spending package by then, and that package would have to include an increase in the gas tax of at least five cents per gallon. It’s unlikely that lawmakers will be able to pass such a package by the end of the 105-day session. But leaders have indicated that they will continue to work on the issue after the regular session ends.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-DRUG POSSESSION

Legislature OKs plan to overhaul state’s approach to drugs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved an overhaul of the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color. The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The Senate concurred with those changes, and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-J&J VACCINE

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will resume in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin in Washington state following a review by scientific experts in a western states work group. The Western States Scientific Safety Review work group met Friday to review data about the vaccine’s potential risks, after more than a dozen women nationwide developed rare blood clots. The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers will now provide information about the risk and information about symptoms to watch for after vaccination.

TEEN KILLED-FRONT DOOR SHOOTING

Seattle teen fatally shot after answering his front door

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door. Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered, he was shot multiple times. Police said the gunman then fled. Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the shooting remains under investigation.

AP-WA-WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CAP AND TRADE

Washington House passes cap-and-trade bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has passed a cap-and-trade measure that puts a price on carbon emissions and includes a new 5-cent increase of the gas tax. The proposal creates a “cap-and-invest” program to gradually set tighter limits on carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases. It requires polluters to decrease emissions steadily, or buy allowances for pollution. The money collected would go toward projects that include, among other things, energy conservation, transportation and assistance for a transition to clean energy. The new 5-cent tax will be added on top of the 67.8 cents currently paid in state and federal taxes on gasoline in the state.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-POLICE REFORM

Washington Legislature gives final OK to police reform bills

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Legislature has given its final approval to two more key police accountability bills — one imposing restrictions on tactics and equipment, and another establishing a statewide standard on use of force. The bills were approved Friday with support from majority Democrats after a conference committee of the House and Senate reconciled differences in the versions previously passed by each chamber. Restrictions on tactics include a ban on chokeholds and neck restraints, and limits on how and when officers can use tear gas or engage in high-speed pursuits. The standards bill requires officers to exercise “reasonable care,” including using de-escalation tactics and the minimum force necessary.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Seattle to get over 52,000 vaccine doses to give next week

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office says the city and its partners will have more than 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to administer next week in the largest single-week vaccine allocation received to date. The mayor’s office said in a news release Friday that the city expects this level of supply to continue or increase and if public demand continues, Seattle could vaccinate 70% of its residents and workers by the end of May. Everyone age 16 or older in King County who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccination can sign up for the city’s vaccination appointment notification list. People can call 206-684-2489 for help joining the list.

WILDFIRES-SUPERTANKER

Wildfire-fighting plane is shut down as fire season begins

DENVER (AP) — The world’s largest firefighting plane has been shut down just as Western states prepare for a wildfire season that fire officials fear could be worse than the average year. Tara Lee, a spokeswoman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, said Friday the state’s Department of Natural Resources was alerted to the shutdown of the Global SuperTanker. The decision to cease the SuperTanker’s operations was first reported by Fire Aviation. The industry website reported an email sent this week to officials in Colorado, Oregon, Washington and the U.S. government that the investor group that owns the plane was shutting it down.

WASHINGTON-SHERIFF INVESTIGATION

Washington governor calls for investigation of sheriff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the state attorney general to open a criminal investigation into a county sheriff’s confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. The Seattle Times reports Inslee asked for a probe of whether Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer made a false report on Jan. 27, when he called a police dispatcher saying 24-year-old Sedrick Altheimer was threatening to kill him. Altheimer had been delivering newspapers on his regular route in Troyer’s neighborhood when he was followed by the sheriff. According to an incident report, Troyer’s call triggered a large police response, but on questioning by police, he retreated from his claim he’d been threatened. Troyer, who is white, has said he violated no laws or department policies.