Mariners visit Boston, look to build on Flexen’s solid showing

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (13-8, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (13-9, first in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Nick Margevicius (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0, 3.38 ERA, .88 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -218, Mariners +183; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Flexen. Flexen threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Boston.

The Red Sox are 7-8 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .461, the best mark in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .731 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Mariners are 7-3 in road games. The Seattle offense has compiled a .217 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-2. Chris Flexen earned his second victory and Sam Haggerty went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Nathan Eovaldi registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 15 extra base hits and is batting .359.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 7-3, .200 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.