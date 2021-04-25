WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)Hit 5
04-08-26-31-37
(four, eight, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
02-06-10-11-15-20-21-25-27-32-36-42-44-54-56-62-67-72-74-77
(two, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven)Match 4
07-08-13-16
(seven, eight, thirteen, sixteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $297 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
