Washington Daybook

Monday, Apr. 26 2:00 PM Seattle City Council meeting (virtual)
Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov
Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov
Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.
Monday, Apr. 26 – Tuesday, Apr. 27 The Northwest Food and Beverage Manufacturers Expo and Conference
Location: Spokane Convention Center, 202 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA
Weblinks: http://www.nwfpa.org, https://twitter.com/nwfpa
Contacts: NWFPA, nwfpa@nwfpa.org, 1 503 327 2200
Tuesday, Apr. 27 8:00 AM PACCAR Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp
Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530
Tuesday, Apr. 27 2:30 PM Microsoft Corp: Q3 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews
Contacts: WE Communications, Microsoft press (U.S.), rrt@we-worldwide.com, 1 425 638 7777
Tuesday, Apr. 27 4:30 PM F5 Networks Inc: Q2 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks
Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049
