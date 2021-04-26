BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers had no shortage of weighty topics they tackled this session while having to conduct their work amid a pandemic that meant most meetings and votes were done remotely. By the time they concluded their 105-day session Sunday night, they had approved nearly a dozen measures on police reform, passed two key climate measures — cap-and-trade and a low-carbon fuel standard — that had long been priorities of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, and passed a new capital gains tax on high-profit stocks and bonds that had languished in previous legislative sessions. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 1380 words. With AP photos.

2020 CENSUS OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers streaming in from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. By Sara Cline. SENT: 690 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FARMS

A Washington state judge has blocked some coronavirus-related restrictions on farms and orchards meant to protect farmworkers. SENT: 290 words.

2020 CENSUS WASHINGTON: Census: Washington state population increases to 7.7 million.

FATAL STABBING: Man stabbed to death in Bothell; another man in custody.