Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two cultural icons converged in Bend this weekend when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the last Blockbuster video rental store on Earth. The Wienermobile, the rolling orange and yellow symbol of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, pulled into the Blockbuster parking lot to a crowd of about two dozen people taking pictures and singing, “I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner.” The Bulletin reports that some people were busy picking out movies inside the Blockbuster and were startled when the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels parked outside. Blockbuster was one of several stops in Central Oregon for the traveling hot dog.

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (AP) — A woman faces manslaughter charges following a crash on Interstate 5 that killed three people near Castle Rock. The Washington State Patrol says it is investigating whether 43-year-old Anna-Christie Ireland was driving under the influence when her vehicle struck a vehicle parked on the side of the highway Saturday. The impact pushed the second vehicle into a tow truck driver at the scene. KOIN-TV reports the tow truck driver and two passengers in the parked vehicle were killed. The identities of those killed weren’t immediately released. The patrol says Ireland is under investigation of three vehicular manslaughter charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Ireland had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

PORTLAND, Ore. _ (AP) — Police in Portland say one person was killed early Saturday after being struck by a TriMet train. Television station KOIN reports emergency crews responded to the report of a train colliding with a pedestrian around 1:30 a.m. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau found the body of the person who had been struck shortly after arriving. TriMet temporarily stopped its service during the investigation. Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person killed so they could notify family members. The police didn’t release any additional details, but said officials with TriMet and the Oregon Medical Examiner would update their findings when they are available.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door. Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered, he was shot multiple times. Police said the gunman then fled. Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the shooting remains under investigation.