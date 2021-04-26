Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a stabbing outside an apartment building in Bothell. Police say a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody. The stabbing happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday in a fairly busy part of the city. Bothell police said the attack took place near the entryway of The Villas at Beardslee. Medics arrived before police and tried saving that man’s life but he died at the scene. Multiple witnesses are said to have rushed to help him, too. Police did not immediately say whether they recovered a weapon.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers have adjourned their 105-day legislative session after passing a $59 billion two-year state budget. In addition to state funds, the budget uses billions of federal dollars in spending on pandemic relief, ranging from learning loss in schools to child care grants to rental assistance. Lawmakers also passed a new capital gains tax and a low-carbon fuel standard before adjourning the session that was mostly held remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Democratic leaders in each chamber noted the pandemic’s impact, not just on their workplace with a new focus on remote testimony and voting, but on the details within the spending plan.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a new capital gains tax on high-profit stocks, bonds and other assets. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. Once signed into law, the measure passed Sunday is certain to face a legal challenge from opponents who say it’s a tax on income that violates the state constitution. The measure would impose a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples. Retirement accounts, real estate, farms and forestry would be exempt from the proposed tax.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two cultural icons converged in Bend this weekend when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the last Blockbuster video rental store on Earth. The Wienermobile, the rolling orange and yellow symbol of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, pulled into the Blockbuster parking lot to a crowd of about two dozen people taking pictures and singing, “I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner.” The Bulletin reports that some people were busy picking out movies inside the Blockbuster and were startled when the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels parked outside. Blockbuster was one of several stops in Central Oregon for the traveling hot dog.