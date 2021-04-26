AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Apr. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Apr. 26 1:30 PM Idaho Public Utilities Commission hosts public telephonic hearing – Idaho Public Utilities Commission hosts public telephonic hearing to take verbal testimony on an application from Rocky Mountain Power to approve a lease agreement with New Cingular Wireless PSC, LLC. The hearing is intended to take testimony from customers, public officials, and others not related to parties in the case

Location:

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

To participate, those interested can call 1-415-655-0001 shortly before or at the designated time, and enter meeting number 133 992 2574 when prompted

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Apr. 26 3:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education special Board meeting

Location: Idaho State Board of Education, 650 W State St # 307, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

——————–

Monday, Apr. 26 5:30 PM Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County hosts hiring fair

Location: Boys & Girls Club Of Ada County – Moseley Center, 610 E 42nd St, Garden City, ID

Weblinks: https://www.adaclubs.org/

Contacts: Theresa Worl, Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, theresa@adaclubs.org, 1 208 639 3171

——————–

Monday, Apr. 26 Idaho Gov. Little speaks at Idaho Codes event (virtual) – Idaho Governor Brad Little delivers virtual remarks to kick off Idaho Codes, organized by the Idaho Technology Council

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 27 – Wednesday, Apr. 28 Idaho Forest Restoration Partnership Conference (virtual) – Idaho Forest Restoration Partnership Conference, ‘Collaboration from Administration to Administration’, hosted virtually, with opening day remarks from Idaho Governor Brad Little

Weblinks: http://idahoforestpartners.org/