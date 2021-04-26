Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3:45 p.m.

IDAHO LAWMAKER-RAPE COMPLAINT

BOISE — An Idaho lawmaker who is currently facing rape allegations from a legislative staffer was previously warned against hitting on women who work at the Statehouse after his colleagues heard complaints from other staffers, according to investigatory documents gathered by the legislature’s ethics committee. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m.

IDAHO-GUN LAWS

BOISE — A House panel on Monday approved legislation intended to head off a half-dozen executive actions from President Joe Biden to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America. The House State Affairs Committee sent to the House the measure that prohibits Idaho government entities from upholding the executive actions announced earlier this month. The measure has already passed the Senate. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 530 words.

IDAHO MASK MANDATE BAN

BOISE — Legislation approved by lawmakers in the House prohibiting mask mandates by government entities in Idaho won’t get a hearing in the Senate, the powerful chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee said Monday. Republican Sen. Fred Martin said that the committee is no longer meeting at this late date in the legislative session. He also said he has no plans to call it back to review and debate the mask-mandate ban bill or any other bill. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 450 words.

2020 CENSUS-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers streaming in from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population increased by 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. By Sara Cline. SENT: 690 words.