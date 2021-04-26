Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-GUN LAWS

Idaho bill aims to stop Biden executive actions on gun laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved legislation intended to head off a half-dozen executive orders from President Joe Biden to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America. The measure approved Monday prohibits Idaho government entities from upholding the new executive orders announced earlier this month. It passed the Senate last week. Biden’s orders include a crackdown on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.

WOLVES-HELICOPTER POACHING

2 Montana men cited over helicopter poaching of wolves

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana men have been cited over illegally poaching two wolves from a helicopter in the Big Hole Valley. The Billings Gazette reports that 30-year-old Dalton Thomas Tamcke and 22-year-old Justin Samuel Peterson told wildlife authorities they were hunting coyotes for predatory control action on March 3 and mistakenly took the wolves for coyotes. The men later recovered the carcasses by snowmobile. Wolf hunting from helicopters is illegal. Montana’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, and the GOP-controlled Legislature have moved to increase the legal taking of wolves, which were removed from the U.S. Endangered Species list in Montana in 2011.

IDAHO-LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Lawmakers seek to skirt governor to go back into session

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho Legislature to go into recess without fully shutting down so that it can come back to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues has been introduced. The legislation made public Friday would allow Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder to reconvene the Legislature no later than Sept. 1. If the Legislature officially adjourned, only Republican Gov. Brad Little could call them back. The legislation also allows the recess without paying lawmakers up to $139 in daily expenses. Lawmakers are angry they didn’t play a larger role last year after they adjourned and Little took emergency pandemic actions, including issuing a stay-at-home order.

WOLF COUNT 2020

Report: Washington wolf population continued to grow in 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new report from state officials says the wolf population in Washington state increased by an estimated 33 animals in 2020. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual wolf report Friday, saying the estimated wolf population grew to 178 wolves in 29 packs. In 2019, the agency estimated there were 145 wolves in 26 packs. The state counted 132 wolves in areas managed by Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation reported 46 wolves. Washington’s wolf population was almost wiped out in the 1930s, but the state documented a resident pack in 2008 and the number of wolves has increased every year since.

KILLING WOLVES

Montana governor signs bill allowing payment to wolf hunters

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill allowing the use of private funds to reimburse wolf hunters or trappers for their expenses — reminiscent of bounties that widely exterminated the species in the last century. Hunting and livestock groups say there aren’t enough wolves being hunted in Montana to limit their impact on big game outfitters and cattle and sheep producers. The bill is similar to a program in Idaho, where a private group pays its members up to $1,000 for costs incurred while scouting, hunting or trapping wolves. Gianforte has also signed bills allowing the snaring of wolves, in addition to trapping, and another to extend the wolf hunting season.

BRUSH FIRE EVACUATIONS

Evacuations ordered as brush fire grows in eastern Idaho

FIRTH, Idaho. (AP) — A brush fire has prompted evacuations near the small town of Firth in eastern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management said on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the Lavaside Fire could be seen from Interstate 15 and was estimated at 500 acres. BLM said firefighters were aggressively engaging the fire to protect structures. The agency also urged people to refrain from spring burning activities. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at A. W. Johnson Elementary in Firth.