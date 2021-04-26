Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EXCHANGE-WEINERMOBILE-LAST BLOCKBUSTER

Iconic moment in Bend: Wienermobile visits last Blockbuster

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two cultural icons converged in Bend this weekend when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the last Blockbuster video rental store on Earth. The Wienermobile, the rolling orange and yellow symbol of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, pulled into the Blockbuster parking lot to a crowd of about two dozen people taking pictures and singing, “I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner.” The Bulletin reports that some people were busy picking out movies inside the Blockbuster and were startled when the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels parked outside. Blockbuster was one of several stops in Central Oregon for the traveling hot dog.

TRIPLE FATAL

Three killed in crash on Interstate 5 near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (AP) — A woman faces manslaughter charges following a crash on Interstate 5 that killed three people near Castle Rock. The Washington State Patrol says it is investigating whether 43-year-old Anna-Christie Ireland was driving under the influence when her vehicle struck a vehicle parked on the side of the highway Saturday. The impact pushed the second vehicle into a tow truck driver at the scene. KOIN-TV reports the tow truck driver and two passengers in the parked vehicle were killed. The identities of those killed weren’t immediately released. The patrol says Ireland is under investigation of three vehicular manslaughter charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Ireland had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

PEDESTRIAN-TRAIN FATAL

Portland police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by train

PORTLAND, Ore. _ (AP) — Police in Portland say one person was killed early Saturday after being struck by a TriMet train. Television station KOIN reports emergency crews responded to the report of a train colliding with a pedestrian around 1:30 a.m. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau found the body of the person who had been struck shortly after arriving. TriMet temporarily stopped its service during the investigation. Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person killed so they could notify family members. The police didn’t release any additional details, but said officials with TriMet and the Oregon Medical Examiner would update their findings when they are available.

TEEN KILLED-FRONT DOOR SHOOTING

Seattle teen fatally shot after answering his front door

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door. Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered, he was shot multiple times. Police said the gunman then fled. Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the shooting remains under investigation.

BC-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE-REPARATIONS

Despite racial reckoning, state efforts stall on reparations

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Decades-long debates over whether to offer reparations to the descendants of slaves in the U.S. finally seemed to be gaining momentum after last summer’s protests over racial inequities. While some cities are moving ahead, the efforts have largely stalled in the states. That’s raising questions about whether they can win enough support to succeed on a wide scale. California is the only state to approve a commission to study reparations statewide and how they might work. Some lawmakers say it’s an indication that most states have yet to come to terms with the extent of systemic racism in the U.S.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-DRUG POSSESSION

Legislature OKs plan to overhaul state’s approach to drugs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved an overhaul of the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color. The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The Senate concurred with those changes, and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

2 arrested in Portland protest that left windows smashed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested two people after a group of of people marched through a Portland neighborhood Friday night, with some blocking streets, breaking windows at some businesses and spraying graffiti. The Portland Police Department released a statement early Saturday morning saying the demonstration had been declared a riot. The police statement said about 75 people began marching in the streets at about 9:15 p.m., and the department received reports of broken windows and graffiti a short time later. Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief. The city has seen repeated protests and vandalism since George Floyd’s death last May.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-DECLARATION

Mayor extends state of emergency, asks for public’s help

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s mayor and acting police chief are urging the public to safely stand up to the black bloc group of demonstrators who continue to plan events that generally end with broken windows, fires and other vandalism. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports both said Friday they believe residents are tired of seeing the threats and destruction by a small group of “self-described anarchists.” Wheeler extended a state of emergency in the city and directed police to arrest people engaged in crimes if they can do so safely to prevent and limit destruction. He also asked residents to share with police the license plates of people who drive to the events.