Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

State Legislature adjourns 105-day session, OKs $59B budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers have adjourned their 105-day legislative session after passing a $59 billion two-year state budget. In addition to state funds, the budget uses billions of federal dollars in spending on pandemic relief, ranging from learning loss in schools to child care grants to rental assistance. Lawmakers also passed a new capital gains tax and a low-carbon fuel standard before adjourning the session that was mostly held remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Democratic leaders in each chamber noted the pandemic’s impact, not just on their workplace with a new focus on remote testimony and voting, but on the details within the spending plan.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CAPITAL GAINS

Washington Legislature approves new capital gains tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a new capital gains tax on high-profit stocks, bonds and other assets. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. Once signed into law, the measure passed Sunday is certain to face a legal challenge from opponents who say it’s a tax on income that violates the state constitution. The measure would impose a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples. Retirement accounts, real estate, farms and forestry would be exempt from the proposed tax.

EXCHANGE-WEINERMOBILE-LAST BLOCKBUSTER

Iconic moment in Bend: Wienermobile visits last Blockbuster

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two cultural icons converged in Bend this weekend when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the last Blockbuster video rental store on Earth. The Wienermobile, the rolling orange and yellow symbol of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, pulled into the Blockbuster parking lot to a crowd of about two dozen people taking pictures and singing, “I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner.” The Bulletin reports that some people were busy picking out movies inside the Blockbuster and were startled when the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels parked outside. Blockbuster was one of several stops in Central Oregon for the traveling hot dog.

TRIPLE FATAL

Three killed in crash on Interstate 5 near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (AP) — A woman faces manslaughter charges following a crash on Interstate 5 that killed three people near Castle Rock. The Washington State Patrol says it is investigating whether 43-year-old Anna-Christie Ireland was driving under the influence when her vehicle struck a vehicle parked on the side of the highway Saturday. The impact pushed the second vehicle into a tow truck driver at the scene. KOIN-TV reports the tow truck driver and two passengers in the parked vehicle were killed. The identities of those killed weren’t immediately released. The patrol says Ireland is under investigation of three vehicular manslaughter charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Ireland had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-BUDGET

House and Senate Democrats release final $59B budget plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — House and Senate Democrats have released a final two-year $59 billion state budget plan, just one day before the Legislature is set to conclude its session. The compromise budget is very similar to initial proposals released last month by both chambers. The budget still includes a new capital gains tax on profits from the sales of stocks and bonds and other assets that awaits a final vote in both chambers. The budget also uses a mix of state and federal money to increase spending in areas hit hardest by the pandemic, such as child care grants and rental assistance.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CLIMATE MEASURES

Washington Legislature passes carbon pricing measure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is on track to become the second state in the nation to have a comprehensive carbon pricing policy under a measure passed by the state Legislature. The bill now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who had requested the legislation. The bill contains a provision that the policy would only take effect as scheduled in 2023 if the legislature passes a new statewide transportation-spending package by then, and that package would have to include an increase in the gas tax of at least five cents per gallon. It’s unlikely that lawmakers will be able to pass such a package by the end of the 105-day session. But leaders have indicated that they will continue to work on the issue after the regular session ends.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-DRUG POSSESSION

Legislature OKs plan to overhaul state’s approach to drugs

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved an overhaul of the state’s approach to drug possession, after the Washington Supreme Court struck down its previous law as unconstitutional. Majority Democrats in Olympia have seized on the court’s ruling in February as an opportunity to address some of the harm the war on drugs has caused, especially to communities of color. The measure passed by the House on Saturday makes simple drug possession a misdemeanor for now, but that provision expires in two years. It also aims to greatly expand access to treatment and outreach services. The Senate concurred with those changes, and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-J&J VACCINE

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will resume in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin in Washington state following a review by scientific experts in a western states work group. The Western States Scientific Safety Review work group met Friday to review data about the vaccine’s potential risks, after more than a dozen women nationwide developed rare blood clots. The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers will now provide information about the risk and information about symptoms to watch for after vaccination.

TEEN KILLED-FRONT DOOR SHOOTING

Seattle teen fatally shot after answering his front door

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a teen boy was shot and killed at his family home Friday night after he answered the front door. Police went to the Rainier Beach home just before 11 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. Witnesses told officers that the gunman knocked on the home’s front door, and when the 16-year-old boy answered, he was shot multiple times. Police said the gunman then fled. Responding officers tried lifesaving measures but the boy was declared dead at the scene. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says the shooting remains under investigation.

AP-WA-WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CAP AND TRADE

Washington House passes cap-and-trade bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has passed a cap-and-trade measure that puts a price on carbon emissions and includes a new 5-cent increase of the gas tax. The proposal creates a “cap-and-invest” program to gradually set tighter limits on carbon pollution and other greenhouse gases. It requires polluters to decrease emissions steadily, or buy allowances for pollution. The money collected would go toward projects that include, among other things, energy conservation, transportation and assistance for a transition to clean energy. The new 5-cent tax will be added on top of the 67.8 cents currently paid in state and federal taxes on gasoline in the state.