Oregon Digest Advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers streaming in from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population increased by 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. By Sara Cline. SENT: 690 words.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday allowing a person who is deaf or hard of hearing to have that noted on their vehicle’s registration and on their driver’s license. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 440 words.

NEW ORLEANS — Seven women have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Louisiana State University, its governing board and several former and current LSU officials, alleging years of “neglect and dysfunction” in its responses to allegations of sexual harassment, domestic violence and assault involving student athletes. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 610 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ahead of the Oregon Legislature’s final vote on two contentious gun bills, lawmakers from both parties have received death threats, intimidating messages and faced recall petitions. By Sara Cline. SENT: 810 words.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers had no shortage of weighty topics they tackled this session while having to conduct their work amid a pandemic that meant most meetings and votes were done remotely. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 1380 words. With AP photos.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Legion of Christ, a Roman Catholic order disgraced by sexual abuse committed by its founder and other clergy, is facing new allegations of molestation of children in lawsuits filed this month in Connecticut, where it is based. By Dave Collins. SENT: 480 words.

