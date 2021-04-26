WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
5-2-1
(five, two, one)Hit 5
01-15-17-41-42
(one, fifteen, seventeen, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
08-09-10-16-17-21-30-33-35-42-47-57-59-61-63-71-74-76-79-80
(eight, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)Lotto
07-11-18-26-30-32
(seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 millionMatch 4
05-14-15-21
(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $297 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
