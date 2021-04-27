Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern was previously warned against hitting on women who work at the Statehouse after his colleagues heard complaints from other staffers. The information was included in documents gathered by the Legislature’s ethics committee and obtained by The Associated Press in advance of a public ethics hearing on Wednesday. The investigation of Lewiston Republican state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March when an intern reported the he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department has a criminal investigation underway. Von Ehlinger has denied the accusations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law. Lawmakers voted 27-8 on Monday to send the bill to the governor. The bill allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others. The legislation comes amid a national reckoning on how race and racism influences policing and other realms of American life. Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats. Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation approved by Idaho house lawmakers prohibiting mask mandates by government entities won’t get a hearing in the state Senate. The powerful chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee said Monday that the committee is no longer meeting and that he has no plans to call it back to review and discuss the mask-mandate ban bill. Republican Sen. Fred Martin also says he’s uncomfortable imposing a state law that gets between voters and their representatives at the city or county level. Republican Gov. Brad Little never imposed a statewide mask mandate. But some counties and about a dozen cities did during the coronavirus pandemic.