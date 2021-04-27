Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say is seen in videos circulated by the FBI attacking officers trying to protect the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been identified as an Oregon man and arrested. Reed Christensen is the first of 10 people depicted in videos published online by the FBI to be arrested, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced. Christensen, who is 62 and from Hillsboro, is charged with federal offenses that include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement; engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building, the statement said.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday allowing a person who is deaf or hard of hearing to have that noted on their vehicle’s registration and on their driver’s license. Under the bill, law enforcement officers can learn — before walking up to the vehicle — that a driver is deaf as they run the license plate through their database. It was earlier passed by the House, also unanimously. Supporters say such laws can help protect people who may not be able to hear and respond to law enforcement commands.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats. Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahead of the Oregon Legislature’s final vote on two controversial gun bills lawmakers from both parties are receiving threats, letters of intimidation and recall petitions.The measures would enact among the strictest gun storage laws in the country and ban firearms from the state Capitol building, In March, six Republican Oregon senators did not participate in a walkout with fellow GOP lawmakers that would have denied quorum the day a gun bill was being voted on. As a result, senators that attended the floor session have received threats. And last week a Democratic representative who is Jewish and a victim of gun violence, has been targeted in flyers with anti-Semitic and holocaust imagery.