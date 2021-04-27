Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has started vaccinating thousands of its warehouse and delivery workers, contractors and their families in Washington state and plans to host more vaccination clinics to inoculate its employees. Amazon.com Inc. hosted its first clinic on Monday. The Seattle Times reported that company spokesperson Karen Riley Sawyer says a second vaccination clinic is set to open Tuesday at a Spokane warehouse. That will be followed by additional company vaccination opportunities at other facilities across the state. The vaccination effort has served as a rebuke to critics who have claimed the company did not take proper safety precautions during the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The wife of a Spokane County man killed by his neighbor is suing Spokane County, alleging a sheriff’s deputy’s negligence allowed the killing. The Spokesman-Review reports the lawsuit filed in Spokane County Superior Court says David Cholewinski aimed a gun at employees of his neighbor Benjamin Grosser in May 2019. The lawsuit says a sheriff’s deputy could have arrested Cholewinski for assault, but instead left after further enraging him by warning that his guns could be taken away. Deputies say Cholewinski then shot and killed Grosser and killed himself. The lawsuit’s narrative differs from initial descriptions from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the county will not comment on pending litigation.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three agencies are investigating a fire that damaged an engine room aboard the state ferry Wenatchee. The vessel had been undergoing sea trials on April 22 when one of its recently rebuilt engines caught fire. No passengers were aboard the vessel at the time and no crew members were injured in the blaze. The vessel was towed back to a maintenance facility in Bainbridge Island’s Eagle Harbor for work. Washington State Ferries, the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. No damage estimates were available Monday.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way police say an 8-year-old girl was critically hurt when a gun fired while her father was handling it. Cmdr. Kurt Schwan told The Seattle Times that around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Federal Way police responded to St. Francis Hospital, where the girl was taken in a private vehicle. Police learned the girl was shot inside an apartment and that the bullet traveled through three walls and struck the child. Schwan says the girl’s 35-year-old father, who was with her at the hospital, has since been arrested.