Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have lost lost five straight games and nine of the last 11 to fall to seventh in the Western Conference standings, just a half-game up on Memphis. The Grizzlies just beat the Blazers in back-to-back games. All-Star guard Damian Lillard is trying to hold the team together as the losses mount, but he has been nagged by his own aches and pains. With only 12 games left, time is short for Portland to make the playoffs.

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, leading the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel both had three hits and drove in a run as the Astros won for the fourth time in five games after losing their previous three. José Urquidy yielded five hits and two runs in six innings for his first win of the season. Ryan Pressly allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his second save.