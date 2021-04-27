ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
05-25-29-34-39
(five, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $949,000Mega Millions
15-22-30-41-42, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, forty-one, forty-two; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $297 millionPick 3 Day
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)Pick 3 Night
0-7-4
(zero, seven, four)Pick 4 Day
9-8-0-2
(nine, eight, zero, two)Pick 4 Night
7-4-3-4
(seven, four, three, four)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments