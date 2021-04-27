Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho lawmaker accused of rape was warned about his behavior

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern was previously warned against hitting on women who work at the Statehouse after his colleagues heard complaints from other staffers. The information was included in documents gathered by the Legislature’s ethics committee and obtained by The Associated Press in advance of a public ethics hearing on Wednesday. The investigation of Lewiston Republican state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March when an intern reported the he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department has a criminal investigation underway. Von Ehlinger has denied the accusations.

Idaho Senate OKs ‘nondiscrimination’ education legislation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation aimed at preventing schools and universities from “indoctrinating” students through teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law. Lawmakers voted 27-8 on Monday to send the bill to the governor. The bill allows teaching critical race theory but prohibits forcing belief systems onto students that claim a group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior to others. The legislation comes amid a national reckoning on how race and racism influences policing and other realms of American life. Some GOP lawmakers are concerned belief systems will be forced on Idaho students.

Oregon’s steady growth lands it an additional US House seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats. Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.

Idaho bill to prohibit mask mandates dies in state Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation approved by Idaho house lawmakers prohibiting mask mandates by government entities won’t get a hearing in the state Senate. The powerful chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee said Monday that the committee is no longer meeting and that he has no plans to call it back to review and discuss the mask-mandate ban bill. Republican Sen. Fred Martin also says he’s uncomfortable imposing a state law that gets between voters and their representatives at the city or county level. Republican Gov. Brad Little never imposed a statewide mask mandate. But some counties and about a dozen cities did during the coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho bill aims to stop Biden executive actions on gun laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved legislation intended to head off a half-dozen executive orders from President Joe Biden to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America. The measure approved Monday prohibits Idaho government entities from upholding the new executive orders announced earlier this month. It passed the Senate last week. Biden’s orders include a crackdown on “ghost guns,” homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado, in a shooting last month that left 10 dead.

Settlement reached in suit against ultra-rich Montana club

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Jamaican citizens recruited to work at a Montana ski resort for the ultra-rich have reached a $1 million settlement over allegations they were discriminated against and paid less than other employees to do the same work. About 90 workers will receive checks ranging from less than $1,000 to more than $14,000 under the settlement with the Yellowstone Club and Georgia-based staffing firm Hospitality Staffing Solutions. The workers alleged they did not receive tips or service charges included on restaurant and bar bills. Neither the club nor the staffing agency admitted any liability under the settlement. Members of the club include Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.