Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH-OREGON ARREST

Oregonian arrested in US Capitol attack

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man authorities say is seen in videos circulated by the FBI attacking officers trying to protect the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been identified as an Oregon man and arrested. Reed Christensen is the first of 10 people depicted in videos published online by the FBI to be arrested, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced. Christensen, who is 62 and from Hillsboro, is charged with federal offenses that include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement; engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building, the statement said.

OREGON-DEAF DRIVERS-POLICE

Oregon aims to keep deaf drivers safe during traffic stops

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday allowing a person who is deaf or hard of hearing to have that noted on their vehicle’s registration and on their driver’s license. Under the bill, law enforcement officers can learn — before walking up to the vehicle — that a driver is deaf as they run the license plate through their database. It was earlier passed by the House, also unanimously. Supporters say such laws can help protect people who may not be able to hear and respond to law enforcement commands.

2020 CENSUS-OREGON

Oregon’s steady growth lands it an additional US House seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats. Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.

LEGISLATURE-THREATS

Oregon lawmakers face threats and backlash about gun bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahead of the Oregon Legislature’s final vote on two controversial gun bills lawmakers from both parties are receiving threats, letters of intimidation and recall petitions.The measures would enact among the strictest gun storage laws in the country and ban firearms from the state Capitol building, In March, six Republican Oregon senators did not participate in a walkout with fellow GOP lawmakers that would have denied quorum the day a gun bill was being voted on. As a result, senators that attended the floor session have received threats. And last week a Democratic representative who is Jewish and a victim of gun violence, has been targeted in flyers with anti-Semitic and holocaust imagery.

UNIVERSITY SUES EX-COP

University of Oregon sues ex-cop over Latino bicyclist stop

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon has filed a federal lawsuit against a former campus police officer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit accuses him of lying in police reports and withholding key evidence in an alleged malicious prosecution of a Latino bicyclist he stopped at gunpoint in 2018. The university fired officer Troy Phillips in 2019 for dishonesty. Phillips couldn’t immediately be reached by the newspaper for comment. The lawsuit accuses Phillips of unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution and fabricating evidence and says Phillips should pay damages owed to Eliborio Rodrigues’ estate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASKS-SPORTS

State changes COVID-19 mask rule for non-contact sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has released new statewide mask guidance allowing people participating in non-contact sports to not wear a mask if they are distanced 6 feet. KOIN-TV reports the Oregon Health Authority said on Monday it revised the guidance on the use of masks during outdoor competition as part of regularly reviewing COVID-19 guidance based on medical evidence and evolving science. The new guidance allows people to take off face coverings when competing in non-contact sports outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others. State health officials say the new guidance does not apply while training for competition and masks must still be worn before and after competing.

EXCHANGE-WEINERMOBILE-LAST BLOCKBUSTER

Iconic moment in Bend: Wienermobile visits last Blockbuster

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Two cultural icons converged in Bend this weekend when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked in front of the last Blockbuster video rental store on Earth. The Wienermobile, the rolling orange and yellow symbol of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, pulled into the Blockbuster parking lot to a crowd of about two dozen people taking pictures and singing, “I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Weiner.” The Bulletin reports that some people were busy picking out movies inside the Blockbuster and were startled when the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels parked outside. Blockbuster was one of several stops in Central Oregon for the traveling hot dog.

TRIPLE FATAL

Three killed in crash on Interstate 5 near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. (AP) — A woman faces manslaughter charges following a crash on Interstate 5 that killed three people near Castle Rock. The Washington State Patrol says it is investigating whether 43-year-old Anna-Christie Ireland was driving under the influence when her vehicle struck a vehicle parked on the side of the highway Saturday. The impact pushed the second vehicle into a tow truck driver at the scene. KOIN-TV reports the tow truck driver and two passengers in the parked vehicle were killed. The identities of those killed weren’t immediately released. The patrol says Ireland is under investigation of three vehicular manslaughter charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Ireland had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.