Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Lawsuit: Deputy allowed homicide by not arresting armed man

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The wife of a Spokane County man killed by his neighbor is suing Spokane County, alleging a sheriff’s deputy’s negligence allowed the killing. The Spokesman-Review reports the lawsuit filed in Spokane County Superior Court says David Cholewinski aimed a gun at employees of his neighbor Benjamin Grosser in May 2019. The lawsuit says a sheriff’s deputy could have arrested Cholewinski for assault, but instead left after further enraging him by warning that his guns could be taken away. Deputies say Cholewinski then shot and killed Grosser and killed himself. The lawsuit’s narrative differs from initial descriptions from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the county will not comment on pending litigation.

3 agencies investigate Washington ferry after engine fire

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three agencies are investigating a fire that damaged an engine room aboard the state ferry Wenatchee. The vessel had been undergoing sea trials on April 22 when one of its recently rebuilt engines caught fire. No passengers were aboard the vessel at the time and no crew members were injured in the blaze. The vessel was towed back to a maintenance facility in Bainbridge Island’s Eagle Harbor for work. Washington State Ferries, the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. No damage estimates were available Monday.

Child critically hurt by gun firing while father handled

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way police say an 8-year-old girl was critically hurt when a gun fired while her father was handling it. Cmdr. Kurt Schwan told The Seattle Times that around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Federal Way police responded to St. Francis Hospital, where the girl was taken in a private vehicle. Police learned the girl was shot inside an apartment and that the bullet traveled through three walls and struck the child. Schwan says the girl’s 35-year-old father, who was with her at the hospital, has since been arrested.

New sentences coming for 3rd-strikers convicted of burglary

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of third-strike prisoners serving life without parole after a second-degree burglary conviction are entitled to new sentencing hearings under a bill signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. Second-degree burglary used to be considered one of Washington’s most serious offenses, a conviction of which led to one of three “strikes” that lead to persistent offenders being sentenced to life without parole. The crime typically doesn’t involve a weapon or injury, and lawmakers in 2019 removed it as a most serious offense as they reconsidered the tough-on-crime policies of the past. At the time, however, lawmakers declined to allow those already serving life without parole after a second-degree robbery conviction to be resentenced.

Gov. Jay Inslee signs ban on Native American school mascots

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington. Inslee signed the measure Monday in Olympia, Washington, and the ban would take effect Jan. 1.Inslee says the bill will end the disrespectful use of Native American imagery in our schools. Under the measure, school districts would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year. Starting in 2022, they would not be able to purchase uniforms that include the old mascot or name.

Census: Washington state population increases to 7.7 million

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state population grew by nearly 15% over the past 10 years to more than 7.7 million, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau. That was a much sharper pace of increase than the national population, which rose by 7.4%, the second-slowest ever. Census officials say the 2020 U.S. population is now more than 331.4 million. Despite Washington’s population jump it won’t be getting any more U.S. House seats. It’s number will stay at 10. Oregon will gain a U.S. representative, going from five to six seats.

Washington’s pandemic session: Remote work, weighty topics

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers had no shortage of weighty topics that they tackled this session while having to conduct their work amid a pandemic that meant most meetings and votes were done remotely. By the time they concluded their 105-day session Sunday night, they had approved nearly a dozen measures on police reform, passed two key climate measures _ cap-and-trade and low-carbon fuel standard _ that had long been priorities of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and passed a new capital gains tax on high-profit stocks and bonds that had languished in previous legislative sessions. The Capitol building has been closed to the public since last year due to COVID-19 and legislative leaders said that at the start of the year no one knew how a mostly remote session would turn out.

Oregon’s steady growth lands it an additional US House seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats. Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.

Feds start review of endangered Southern Resident orcas

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service it’s starting a five-year status review of the Southern Resident orcas. The Skagit Valley Herald reports NOAA Fisheries published a notice in the Federal Register about the status review last week. The whales were listed as endangered in 2005 under the federal Endangered Species Act. Since the 1990s, the number of orcas in the three family groups — called J, K and L pods — that make up the population has dropped from the high 90s into the 70s. The orcas, also called killer whales, live along the West Coast and frequent the Salish Sea.

Washington state judge blocks some virus rules on farms

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state judge has blocked some coronavirus-related restrictions on farms and orchards meant to protect farmworkers. The Tri-City Herald reported Sunday that Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson issued an injunction last week that stops the state from enforcing a series of regulations to protect workers from the virus. The now-blocked rules had required twice-daily visits from medical staff to isolated workers; required workers to be within 20 minutes of an emergency room and an hour from a ventilator; and provided workers open access to people in the community.