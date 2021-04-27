Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:38 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON SHUTDOWN

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors, and she is moving 15 counties into the extreme risk category, which imposes restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

TIK TOK DOC LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University said Tuesday it will pay $585,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a social worker who accused a former anesthesiology resident of sexually assaulting her and the school of failing to act. SENT: 310 words.

SEVEN SHOT VIGIL

GRESHAM, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Tuesday asked for the community’s help in solving a gunfight in a Portland suburb that injured seven people as investigators also worked a spate of overnight shootings that injured a 13-year-old boy. SENT: 310 words.

WILDFIRES SUPER TANKER

DENVER — As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. By Patty Nieberg. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

IDAHO DISPUTE STATE SHUTDOWN

BOISE, Idaho. — daho government offices and services could start shutting down in June if the part-time Legislature refuses to adjourn and leave coronavirus pandemic decisions solely to Republican Gov. Brad Little, officials said. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 580 words.

POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY ROADBLOCKS

The guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder case felt like a watershed moment to many Americans. President Biden called the verdicts a “giant step toward justice.” But pervasive legal roadblocks to police accountability remain firmly in place. By William H. Freivogel/Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. SENT: 2240 words.

SPORTS

BKN BLAZERS STRUGGLE

PORTLAND, Ore. — While Damian Lillard doesn’t believe what’s troubling the Trail Blazers is irreparable, the reality is time is running out for Portland to snap out of its slump. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

FBC SPRING WRAP PAC 12

Arizona took an unusual step by hiring Jedd Fisch as its football coach. The 44-year-old has a long resume, mostly in the NFL, but did not play football and has limited experience as a head coach, serving as UCLA’s interim coach for two games in 2017. But Fisch may be just the right man for the job if spring football is any indication. By John Marshall. SENT: 750 words. With AP photos.

BBO MLB EXPANSION

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams. SENT: 370 words.

IN BRIEF

CHRISTMAS TREE CRASH: Feds: Company violated laws in crash that killed 3 workers

