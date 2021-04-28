Digimarc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

Digimarc shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.31, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

