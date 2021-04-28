Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Tech’s faculty union has gone on strike. The Herald and News reports picket lines were seen Monday on the Klamath Falls and Wilsonville campuses. The newspaper said the scene marked the first faculty-wide strike in the history of higher education in Oregon. According to Oregon Tech, classes will continue as scheduled, despite the lack of professors. Oregon Tech Dean of Students Erin Foley says classes will be covered by full-time faculty who have not gone on strike, part-time faculty and other instructors brought in from outside the university system. President Nagi Naganathan said the school remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say the city has agreed to waive $11 million in fines against the U.S. government for a fence around the federal courthouse that was blocking a bike lane. KATU-TV reports Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera said Tuesday it will forgo the fines as long as the fence is kept off the street. Last summer during protests sparked by a white police officer killing a Black man in Minneapolis, the federal government put up a fence around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse to protect it. It blocked a bike lane that the city called “one of the busiest bike routes in the country.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, saying rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors, moved 15 counties into the extreme risk category Tuesday, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. Some of the state’s biggest cities, including Portland, Salem, Bend and Eugene, are in the counties that will be in the most dire category, effective Friday. Brown said if the state doesn’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19. The move comes as the supply of vaccines is exceeding demand.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health and Science University says it will pay $585,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a social worker who accused a former anesthesiology resident of sexually assaulting her and accused the school of failing to act. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the university issued an apology to the woman in a statement Tuesday. The school said she will be invited to participate in former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s investigation of the university’s handling of sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints. She alleged Dr. Jason Campbell sent her a pornographic photo and sexually charged text messages and forcibly pressed against her. A former lawyer for Campbell says he denied liability.