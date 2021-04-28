Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department said more than 200 officers have left their jobs since last year. The departing officers have cited what they call an anti-police climate in Seattle, City Council policies and disagreements with police department leadership. Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Tuesday that the department is in what he called a staffing crisis. Exit interviews reveal that some departing officers retired early and that others left for policing jobs in different cities or private sector jobs. The City Council is considering new cuts of $5.4 million to the police department’s budget. Durkan is cautioning against additional cuts and activists have applauded the reductions.

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Council has narrowly voted to ban fireworks in unincorporated areas. KING-5 reports the ban passed with a 5-4 vote on Tuesday. It prohibits the retail sale and use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated King County. It will go into effect in 2022. Public firework displays will still be allowed with a permit from the fire marshal — with a limit of two displays per year on a property. According to South King County Fire & Rescue, more than 77% of county residents already live within city limits that have banned fireworks.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Ridgefield man has pleaded guilty to a scheme that involved enticing young teens to send him sexually explicit photos and videos over messaging apps. Joshua Henry Punt entered his plea to federal felonies Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Federal prosecutors say Punt was arrested in May 2019 and charged in Clark County Superior Court. He was charged federally in November 2019. Officials say they’ve identified victims across the country. Prosecutors say Punt identified himself on social media as an attractive teenager by using profile pictures of young YouTube personalities. After initial communications with his victims, he would demand explicit photos or videos.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has started vaccinating thousands of its warehouse and delivery workers, contractors and their families in Washington state and plans to host more vaccination clinics to inoculate its employees. Amazon.com Inc. hosted its first clinic on Monday. The Seattle Times reported that company spokesperson Karen Riley Sawyer says a second vaccination clinic is set to open Tuesday at a Spokane warehouse. That will be followed by additional company vaccination opportunities at other facilities across the state. The vaccination effort has served as a rebuke to critics who have claimed the company did not take proper safety precautions during the pandemic.