Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 to get above .500 as they bounced back from a long skid. Javier allowed two hits in seven innings — both by Kyle Seager — struck out six and walked three. He extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings over three starts and lowered his season ERA to 0.87. Seattle did not move a runner past second. Houston has won five of six to reach 12-11, a spurt that followed nine losses in 10 games. Seattle has lost three straight.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points with a career-high nine 3-pointers and Damian Lillard added 23 to help Portland snap a five-game losing streak with a 133-112 rout at Indiana. Simons was 9 of 10 from beyond the arc, one short of Lillard’s single-game franchise record, as the Trail Blazers shot a season-high 57.1% from 3-point range. Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each had 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak and a 31-year streak of winning records at home end. The Pacers are 11-18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season with seven games remaining.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has numerous players poised to have breakout seasons in 2021. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is looking to return to the form he had as a freshman after suffering from arm fatigue last season. Colorado’s Jarek Broussard will be trying to build on his 2020 season, in which he finished third nationally with 149.2 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Charlie Brewer is hoping to put up big numbers at Utah after transferring from Baylor. And Washington offensive lineman Cody O’Connell looks to win the Outland Trophy after finishing as a finalist last season.

UNDATED (AP) — Arizona took an unusual step by hiring Jedd Fisch as its football coach. The 44-year-old has a long resume, mostly in the NFL, but did not play football and has limited experience as a head coach, serving as UCLA’s interim coach for two games in 2017. But Fisch may be just the right man for the job if spring football is any indication. Fisch brought Tedy Bruschi back into the fold as an analyst and dozens of former players attended practices and the spring game. He also made a splash by hiring Don “Dr. Blitz” Brown as defensive coordinator. The key now will be transferring it to the field.