ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
17-19-26-28-33
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $51,000Lotto America
02-33-34-39-46, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 5
(two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: ten; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $5.36 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $319 millionPick 3 Day
5-4-5
(five, four, five)Pick 3 Night
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)Pick 4 Day
2-9-5-2
(two, nine, five, two)Pick 4 Night
9-3-1-0
(nine, three, one, zero)Powerball
16-18-35-39-53, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $116 millionWeekly Grand
02-06-12-13-32
(two, six, twelve, thirteen, thirty-two)
Comments