Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

‘Fetal heartbeat’ in abortion laws taps emotion, not science

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ohio maternal fetal medicine specialist Dr. Michael Cackovic says Republican-backed laws banning abortions at what they term the “first detectable fetal heartbeat” defy science. He says at the point where advanced ultrasound technology can detect a steady repetitive rhythm, the embryo isn’t yet a fetus and it doesn’t have a heart. The assertion by proponents that abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy “stops a beating heart” was arguably the stroke of political genius that helped so-called “heartbeat bills” defy constitutional concerns to become law in 13 states. None has taken effect due to court challenges, the latest being argued Thursday in Tennessee.

Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House on Tuesday approved legislation allowing the state to hire private contractors and expand methods to kill wolves roaming Idaho — a measure that could cut the wolf population by 90%. Lawmakers voted 58-11 to send the agriculture industry-backed bill to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Environmental groups immediately called on Little to veto the measure. Backers say changes to Idaho law could help cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. Backers say there are too many wolves and they are attacking cattle, sheep and wildlife. Opponents say the legislation threatens a 2002 wolf management plan involving the federal government that could ultimately lead to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service taking back control of managing the state’s wolves.

Intern to publicly testify on rape claim against lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Representatives for a 19-year-old intern who says she was raped by a lawmaker say a legislative ethics committee has told her she must testify publicly in a hearing on Wednesday. The teen’s attorney, Annie Hightower with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, decried the move, saying the intern should decide whether to describe traumatic events in a public forum. Still, the intern’s representatives were hopeful she would be allowed to speak from behind a screen. The investigation into Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s conduct began in March, when the intern told a supervisor the raped her. Von Ehlinger has denied the accusations and says the encounter was consensual.

Idaho governor signs ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation that would outlaw nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the bill that contains a “trigger provision,” meaning it won’t go into effect unless a federal appeals court somewhere in the country upholds similar legislation from another state. The measure makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison. It would also allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency.

Dispute over powers could spark Idaho government shutdown

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho government offices and services could start shutting down in June if the part-time Legislature refuses to adjourn and leave coronavirus pandemic decisions solely to Republican Gov. Brad Little. The scenario would jeopardize the effective date of some 200 bills, including 65 critical appropriations bills, that are set to become law 60 days after the Legislature adjourns. Attorneys with a watchdog group say blanket legislation put forward by lawmakers to have the bills take effect July 1 violates the Idaho Constitution. The situation could mean money wouldn’t be distributed for state police, schools, air and water quality monitoring and more. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke says lawmakers are looking into the concerns.

Idaho lawmaker accused of rape was warned about his behavior

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern was previously warned against hitting on women who work at the Statehouse after his colleagues heard complaints from other staffers. The information was included in documents gathered by the Legislature’s ethics committee and obtained by The Associated Press in advance of a public ethics hearing on Wednesday. The investigation of Lewiston Republican state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March when an intern reported the he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department has a criminal investigation underway. Von Ehlinger has denied the accusations.