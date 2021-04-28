Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon Tech faculty go on strike

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Tech’s faculty union has gone on strike. The Herald and News reports picket lines were seen Monday on the Klamath Falls and Wilsonville campuses. The newspaper said the scene marked the first faculty-wide strike in the history of higher education in Oregon. According to Oregon Tech, classes will continue as scheduled, despite the lack of professors. Oregon Tech Dean of Students Erin Foley says classes will be covered by full-time faculty who have not gone on strike, part-time faculty and other instructors brought in from outside the university system. President Nagi Naganathan said the school remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

Portland waives $11M in federal courthouse fence fines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say the city has agreed to waive $11 million in fines against the U.S. government for a fence around the federal courthouse that was blocking a bike lane. KATU-TV reports Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera said Tuesday it will forgo the fines as long as the fence is kept off the street. Last summer during protests sparked by a white police officer killing a Black man in Minneapolis, the federal government put up a fence around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse to protect it. It blocked a bike lane that the city called “one of the busiest bike routes in the country.”

Counties with Oregon’s biggest cities moved to extreme risk

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, saying rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors, moved 15 counties into the extreme risk category Tuesday, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. Some of the state’s biggest cities, including Portland, Salem, Bend and Eugene, are in the counties that will be in the most dire category, effective Friday. Brown said if the state doesn’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19. The move comes as the supply of vaccines is exceeding demand.

$585K to be paid in sex harassment suit against ‘TikTok doc’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health and Science University says it will pay $585,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a social worker who accused a former anesthesiology resident of sexually assaulting her and accused the school of failing to act. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the university issued an apology to the woman in a statement Tuesday. The school said she will be invited to participate in former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s investigation of the university’s handling of sexual misconduct and discrimination complaints. She alleged Dr. Jason Campbell sent her a pornographic photo and sexually charged text messages and forcibly pressed against her. A former lawyer for Campbell says he denied liability.

Gresham police investigate gun fight at vigil that hurt 7

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Gresham police are investigating after multiple people were wounded by gunfire at a vigil for another man who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Omar Cibrian Gongora in Sunday’s shooting death of 22-year-old Alejandro Barajas. Police say mourners were gathered for a vigil for Barajas on Monday when a car drove by slowly and members of the crowd exchanged gunfire with those in the car. No arrests have been made. Seven people were injured. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt is asking for the community’s help making arrests in the case.

U of Portland, Willamette U to require COVID-19 vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — University of Portland officials have announced that the school will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff when the fall semester starts. The school made the announcement Tuesday in a news release. The release says more than 100 colleges and universities nationally have announced vaccination requirements for students and/or employees, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. Willamette University in Salem also will all ask students, faculty and staff to show vaccination proof before fall classes start. Lewis and Clark College said last week it would require student vaccinations and urge employees to get vaccinated.

Feds: Company violated laws in crash that killed 3 workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal investigation into a van crash that killed three migrant farm workers in Salem has found that the Oregon labor contractor who hired the workers violated federal laws. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the investigation says the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday that Salem-based JMG Labor Contractor, run by Jose Mota Gonzales, permitted the transportation of workers without required authorization, failed to provide safe transportation, failed to ensure the vehicle’s driver had a valid driver’s license and other violations. JMG Labor Contractor has paid $32,500 in penalties in a settlement. Mota said he doesn’t believe the federal government should be faulting him for the crash because he didn’t arrange transportation and it didn’t occur during work hours.

Floyd verdict won’t remove blocks to police accountability

The guilty verdicts in the George Floyd murder case felt like a watershed moment to many Americans. President Biden called the verdicts a “giant step toward justice.” But pervasive legal roadblocks to police accountability remain firmly in place. Legal experts say most police officers who violate citizens’ rights get away with it because the law is heavily stacked in their favor None of those legal roadblocks was removed by the guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin. Abusive police are seldom prosecuted and those prosecuted usually aren’t convicted. Police kill about 1,000 people each year, but few are punished.