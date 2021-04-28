Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

Ridgefield man pleads guilty to getting teens to send photos

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Ridgefield man has pleaded guilty to a scheme that involved enticing young teens to send him sexually explicit photos and videos over messaging apps. Joshua Henry Punt entered his plea to federal felonies Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. Federal prosecutors say Punt was arrested in May 2019 and charged in Clark County Superior Court. He was charged federally in November 2019. Officials say they’ve identified victims across the country. Prosecutors say Punt identified himself on social media as an attractive teenager by using profile pictures of young YouTube personalities. After initial communications with his victims, he would demand explicit photos or videos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMAZON VACCINATIONS

Amazon launches employee vaccinations in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has started vaccinating thousands of its warehouse and delivery workers, contractors and their families in Washington state and plans to host more vaccination clinics to inoculate its employees. Amazon.com Inc. hosted its first clinic on Monday. The Seattle Times reported that company spokesperson Karen Riley Sawyer says a second vaccination clinic is set to open Tuesday at a Spokane warehouse. That will be followed by additional company vaccination opportunities at other facilities across the state. The vaccination effort has served as a rebuke to critics who have claimed the company did not take proper safety precautions during the pandemic.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE NEGLIGENCE LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Deputy allowed homicide by not arresting armed man

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The wife of a Spokane County man killed by his neighbor is suing Spokane County, alleging a sheriff’s deputy’s negligence allowed the killing. The Spokesman-Review reports the lawsuit filed in Spokane County Superior Court says David Cholewinski aimed a gun at employees of his neighbor Benjamin Grosser in May 2019. The lawsuit says a sheriff’s deputy could have arrested Cholewinski for assault, but instead left after further enraging him by warning that his guns could be taken away. Deputies say Cholewinski then shot and killed Grosser and killed himself. The lawsuit’s narrative differs from initial descriptions from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says the county will not comment on pending litigation.

WASHINGTON FERRIES-FIRE

3 agencies investigate Washington ferry after engine fire

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Three agencies are investigating a fire that damaged an engine room aboard the state ferry Wenatchee. The vessel had been undergoing sea trials on April 22 when one of its recently rebuilt engines caught fire. No passengers were aboard the vessel at the time and no crew members were injured in the blaze. The vessel was towed back to a maintenance facility in Bainbridge Island’s Eagle Harbor for work. Washington State Ferries, the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. No damage estimates were available Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-SHUTDOWN

Counties with Oregon’s biggest cities moved to extreme risk

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, saying rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors, moved 15 counties into the extreme risk category Tuesday, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. Some of the state’s biggest cities, including Portland, Salem, Bend and Eugene, are in the counties that will be in the most dire category, effective Friday. Brown said if the state doesn’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19. The move comes as the supply of vaccines is exceeding demand.

WILDFIRES-SUPER TANKER

Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

DENVER (AP) — As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded. But the plane could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. Alterna Capital Partners LLC has funded the plane’s operations since 2016 and decided to ground the SuperTanker on April 19. Roger Miller, managing director at the investment firm, says they have received several offers to buy it as a freight carrier aircraft because of the need for delivering personal protective equipment and vaccines. The firm says it’s open to selling it to potential investors who want to continue the SuperTanker for wildfire response.

CHILD SHOT FATHER ARREST

Child critically hurt by gun firing while father handled

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way police say an 8-year-old girl was critically hurt when a gun fired while her father was handling it. Cmdr. Kurt Schwan told The Seattle Times that around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Federal Way police responded to St. Francis Hospital, where the girl was taken in a private vehicle. Police learned the girl was shot inside an apartment and that the bullet traveled through three walls and struck the child. Schwan says the girl’s 35-year-old father, who was with her at the hospital, has since been arrested.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-THREE STRIKES

New sentences coming for 3rd-strikers convicted of robbery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of third-strike prisoners serving life without parole after a second-degree robbery conviction are entitled to new sentencing hearings under a bill signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. Second-degree robbery used to be considered one of Washington’s most serious offenses, a conviction of which led to one of three “strikes” that lead to persistent offenders being sentenced to life without parole. The crime typically doesn’t involve a weapon or injury, and lawmakers in 2019 removed it as a most serious offense as they reconsidered the tough-on-crime policies of the past. At the time, however, lawmakers declined to allow those already serving life without parole after a second-degree robbery conviction to be resentenced.

AP-US-RESULTS-MICROSOFT

Microsoft profits soar as cloud demand continues in pandemic

Microsoft’s profits soared during the first three months of 2021, thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services during the pandemic. The company on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $14.8 billion, up 38% from the same period last year. Net income of $1.95 per share beat Wall Street expectations. According to FactSet analysts were expecting Microsoft to earn $1.78 per share on revenue of $41 billion for the fiscal quarter ending in March. The software maker posted revenue of $41.7 billion in the January-March period, up 19% from last year.

STARBUCKS-RESULTS

Starbucks returns to sales growth in its fiscal Q2

After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its sales rose 11% to $6.7 billion in the quarter. According to analysts polled by FactSet, that was just shy of Wall Street’s forecasts. Starbucks said its global same-store sales — which are sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 15%, their first increase in a year. In China, same-store sales rocketed up 91%, reflecting a recovery from store closures at this time last year. While Starbucks saw a 4% decline in store visits globally, those who visited spent more on snacks and frothy drinks, the company said.