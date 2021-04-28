AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 28.

Wednesday, Apr. 28 1:00 PM Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: OHA External Relations, phd.communications@dhsoha.state.or.us

Via Zoom meeting https://www.zoomgov.com/j/16051729334

Wednesday, Apr. 28 1:00 PM Oregon youth climate activists protest freeway expansion – Oregon youth climate activists hold rally outside a Oregon Department of Transportation office to protest proposed plans to widen freeways all over the Portland metro region and call on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to appoint a youth climate justice advocate

Location: 123 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://nomorefreewayspdx.com/, https://twitter.com/nomorefreeways

Contacts: Aaron Brown, No More Freeways PDX, info@nomorefreewayspdx.com, 1 503 830 8577